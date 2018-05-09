PM visits historic village in Buriram

BURIRAM, 9th May 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister today followed up the Cabinet retreat at Rajabhat Buriram University by traveling to Baan Sanuan Nok, an historic village and major tourist attraction in the Buriram province.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha visited the village in Sanuan Nok sub-district, Huay Raj district of Buriram province. The village has maintained the way of life of the Kumpucha people and has become a major tourist attraction due to its preservation of traditional culture.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand