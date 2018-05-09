Wednesday, May 9, 2018
PM visits historic village in Buriram

Prayut Chan-ocha and government members
TN Isan 0

BURIRAM, 9th May 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister today followed up the Cabinet retreat at Rajabhat Buriram University by traveling to Baan Sanuan Nok, an historic village and major tourist attraction in the Buriram province.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha visited the village in Sanuan Nok sub-district, Huay Raj district of Buriram province. The village has maintained the way of life of the Kumpucha people and has become a major tourist attraction due to its preservation of traditional culture.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
