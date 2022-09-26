September 26, 2022

Typhoon Noru to Reach Thailand as Tropical Storm on Sept 29

14 hours ago TN
Flooded street in Thailand

Two young boys riding a scooter on a flooded street. Photo: qimono (Pixabay)




BANGKOK, Sept 26 (TNA) – Typhoon Noru will land in Vietnam on Sept 28 and weaken to a tropical storm before entering Thailand through Amnat Charoen or Ubon Ratchathani province in the early morning of Sept 29, according to the chief of the Meteorological Department.

Chomparee Chompurat, director-general of the department, said the incoming storm would bring heavy rains and strong winds to the northeastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, Am Nat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chaiyaphum.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Woman under an umbrella on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket

Heavy Rains Expected Until End of September

1 day ago TN
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Thailand condemns meme about selling organs and buying iPhone 14

2 days ago TN
Clouds over Bangkok

Tropical storm Noru forecast to hit Thailand on Tuesday

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Angry dog with rabies

Nong Samo Hospital in Pattaya reveals at least one million people a year get bitten by dogs in Thailand

13 hours ago TN
View of Patong Beach in Phuket

Three foreign tourists rescued after getting stuck in a rip current near Patong Beach

13 hours ago TN
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Pheu Thai win at Roi Et polls fuels party’s landslide hopes

14 hours ago TN
Flooded street in Thailand

Typhoon Noru to Reach Thailand as Tropical Storm on Sept 29

14 hours ago TN
Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok

Bangkok takes precautions ahead of arrival of tropical storm Noru this Thursday

14 hours ago TN