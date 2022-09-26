Typhoon Noru to Reach Thailand as Tropical Storm on Sept 29









BANGKOK, Sept 26 (TNA) – Typhoon Noru will land in Vietnam on Sept 28 and weaken to a tropical storm before entering Thailand through Amnat Charoen or Ubon Ratchathani province in the early morning of Sept 29, according to the chief of the Meteorological Department.

Chomparee Chompurat, director-general of the department, said the incoming storm would bring heavy rains and strong winds to the northeastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, Am Nat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chaiyaphum.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





