Bangkok takes precautions ahead of arrival of tropical storm Noru this Thursday









The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has taken steps, including draining water out of canals in and around the city and procuring 2.5 million sandbags to reinforce flood walls, to brace for heavy rain and possible waterway overflows induced by tropical storm Noru, which is expected to hit some north-eastern provinces this Thursday.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said today (Monday) that, according to their scenario planning, the most worrisome aspects of the storm are the runoffs from the Pasak reservoir in Lop Buri and from the Chao Phraya reservoir, which will put pressure on the eastern part of Bangkok and both sides of the Chao Phraya River.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





