September 26, 2022

Bangkok takes precautions ahead of arrival of tropical storm Noru this Thursday

14 hours ago TN
Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok

Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok. Photo: arcibald / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has taken steps, including draining water out of canals in and around the city and procuring 2.5 million sandbags to reinforce flood walls, to brace for heavy rain and possible waterway overflows induced by tropical storm Noru, which is expected to hit some north-eastern provinces this Thursday.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said today (Monday) that, according to their scenario planning, the most worrisome aspects of the storm are the runoffs from the Pasak reservoir in Lop Buri and from the Chao Phraya reservoir, which will put pressure on the eastern part of Bangkok and both sides of the Chao Phraya River.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



