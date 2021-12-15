Well-known Thai hunger striker Chalard Worachat dies of heart attack

Ambulance at Maha Rat Road, near the Grand Palace, Bangkok. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.









Serial hunger striker Chalard Worachat died late last night of a heart attack at his home in Bangkok.

Family members said that his body will be moved to Nonthaburi province for the funeral.

The 78-year old former Democrat MP, for Trat province in 1979 and for Bangkok in 1986, left to join Mass Party as its deputy leader. He subsequently resigned from the party to engage in extra-parliamentary politics, with hunger strikes becoming his trademark.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

