Tearful senator Upakit Pacharirangkun denies drug allegations

March 17, 2023 TN
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly. Photo: Public Relations Department. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




A tearful senator Upakit Pacharirangkun on Friday denied allegations that he had been involved in drug trafficking, saying his accusers had fabricated false evidence for political gain.

The appointed senator, now in the media spotlight over his alleged links with Myanmar national Tun Min Latt, who was arrested for drug trafficking last year, held a press conference to counter allegations made by Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



