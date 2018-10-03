Elephants on the road in the southern part of Koh Samui
3 ‘French’ tourists hit with charges after filing false mugging claim

By TN / October 9, 2018

SURAT THANI, 9 October 2018 (NNT) – Three French citizens have been found to be involved in a hoax after they filed a report with Samui Island tourist police in Surat Thani saying they were mugged at knifepoint, but no evidence of the incident could be uncovered.

Acting Bor Pud Police Station Director, Pol Col Thongchana Hankittikanchana, explained that on October 4 three French citizens filed a report with Samui Island police alleging five men on three motorcycles used knives to rob them of their personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

