Hunt for ‘crazed’ man after vehicle theft spree leaves Ranong man dead

By TN / October 9, 2018

Ranong police are launching a manhunt for a Chumphon man who allegedly robbed four vehicles on Monday and fatally shot the owner of the fourth vehicle.

Police said Chamnong Sanohseng died on his way to hospital. His pickup truck was stolen from his home and car-repair garage in Ban Rawi village in Tambon Bang Phra Nua in Ranong’s La-oon district on Monday night.

