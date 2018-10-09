No overnight accommodation on Similan Islands as of October 9

Concern over degradation of coral reefs and the marine ecology of the Similan Islands caused by polluted water discharged into the sea, has prompted the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation to prohibit indefinitely overnight accommodation on the islands as of Tuesday.
The order was signed by Mr Tunya Netithammakul, the department head on October 4 and became effective as of Tuesday.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
