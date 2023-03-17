Thailand to encourage owners of illegal guns to register without punishment

March 17, 2023 TN
Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Thai police road checkpoint. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




The Cabinet approved a Firearms Bill on Tuesday, which is aimed at encouraging people in possession of illegal firearms to register them within 180 days, so they may possess them legally.

The bill also contains an amnesty for those in possession of war weapons, or weapons which cannot legally be possessed by unauthorised individuals in Thailand, if they surrender them to the authorities within 180 days.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

ATM machines of different Thai banks at Siam Paragon, Bangkok

Law Targetting Mule Bank Accounts Officially Goes Into Effect in Thailand

March 17, 2023 TN
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Tearful senator Upakit Pacharirangkun denies drug allegations

March 17, 2023 TN
Immigration officer and volunteer at Baan Laem Police Checkpoint, Chanthaburi Province

Thai police to undergo mental health checks nationwide

March 16, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

ATM machines of different Thai banks at Siam Paragon, Bangkok

Law Targetting Mule Bank Accounts Officially Goes Into Effect in Thailand

March 17, 2023 TN
Thai Jasmine rice.

Factories Producing Fake Thai Jasmine Rice in China Shut Down

March 17, 2023 TN
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Tearful senator Upakit Pacharirangkun denies drug allegations

March 17, 2023 TN
Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Thailand to encourage owners of illegal guns to register without punishment

March 17, 2023 TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Koh Samui Businesses Call for More Flights to the Island

March 17, 2023 TN