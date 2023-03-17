Thailand to encourage owners of illegal guns to register without punishment









The Cabinet approved a Firearms Bill on Tuesday, which is aimed at encouraging people in possession of illegal firearms to register them within 180 days, so they may possess them legally.

The bill also contains an amnesty for those in possession of war weapons, or weapons which cannot legally be possessed by unauthorised individuals in Thailand, if they surrender them to the authorities within 180 days.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

