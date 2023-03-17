Koh Samui Businesses Call for More Flights to the Island









BANGKOK (NNT) – Tourism operators in Koh Samui are calling for more direct flights to the island and an improvement in infrastructure and tourism distribution as the industry is on track for recovery after the pandemic.

President of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui Ratchaporn Poolsawadee said that only 70% of independent hotels with a three- or four-star rating resumed operations following the pandemic due to cash flow constraints when compared to hotels operated by an international chain. He added that the cost of resuming hotel operations could be as high as starting a new business in some cases.

According to Ratchaporn, the number of flights to the island is currently limited to 30 to 44 flights per day, which is fewer than the pre-pandemic level of 50 per day, limiting the market’s potential. Samui welcomed the first Chinese groups via chartered flights from Chengdu this month. However, costly airfares mean that most current Chinese tourists are likely independent travelers.

