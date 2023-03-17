Authorities Rush to Prevent Oil Leak After Accident on Oil Storage Ship in The Gulf of Thailand









CHONBURI, March 17 (TNA) – Authorities are working to prevent a leak from an oil storage vessel in the Gulf of Thailand following an accident during the maintenance earlier this week.

The vessel “Benchamas 2”, operated by a unit of Chevron is located about 129 miles off the Sattahip naval base in Chonburi.

