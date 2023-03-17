Authorities Rush to Prevent Oil Leak After Accident on Oil Storage Ship in The Gulf of Thailand

March 17, 2023 TN
Vessel at Laem Chabang port in Chonburi.

Large ship at Laem Chabang port in Chonburi. Photo: GetArchive,.




CHONBURI, March 17 (TNA) – Authorities are working to prevent a leak from an oil storage vessel in the Gulf of Thailand following an accident during the maintenance earlier this week.

The vessel “Benchamas 2”, operated by a unit of Chevron is located about 129 miles off the Sattahip naval base in Chonburi.

