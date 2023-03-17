Seafood Restaurant Owner in Rawai Arrested with Stonefish

March 17, 2023 TN
Motorcycles parked in the main street of Rawai beach

Motorbikes parked in the main street of Rawai beach. Photo: 500px. CC BY 3.0.




A seafood restaurant owner in Rawai has been arrested with protected stonefish.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Phuket Office told the Phuket Express that on Thursday (March 16th) they have arrested a seafood restaurant owner in Rawai, Mueang Phuket district. The arrest followed after officials received a tip-off from social media that the restaurant was selling protected marine animals.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Raid on Illegal Bar on Bangla Road in Patong Leads to Rescue of Six Underage Sex Workers

March 16, 2023 TN
Kayaks on Nai Harn Beach, Phuket island.

Two Foreigners Reported Missing After Renting a Kayak in Phuket

March 12, 2023 TN
Burmese migrant dock workers in Thailand

Agreement signed to tackle Phuket labour shortage

March 12, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

ATM machines of different Thai banks at Siam Paragon, Bangkok

Law Targetting Mule Bank Accounts Officially Goes Into Effect in Thailand

March 17, 2023 TN
Thai Jasmine rice.

Factories Producing Fake Thai Jasmine Rice in China Shut Down

March 17, 2023 TN
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Tearful senator Upakit Pacharirangkun denies drug allegations

March 17, 2023 TN
Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Thailand to encourage owners of illegal guns to register without punishment

March 17, 2023 TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Koh Samui Businesses Call for More Flights to the Island

March 17, 2023 TN