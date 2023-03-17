Seafood Restaurant Owner in Rawai Arrested with Stonefish
A seafood restaurant owner in Rawai has been arrested with protected stonefish.
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Phuket Office told the Phuket Express that on Thursday (March 16th) they have arrested a seafood restaurant owner in Rawai, Mueang Phuket district. The arrest followed after officials received a tip-off from social media that the restaurant was selling protected marine animals.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
