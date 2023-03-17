Law Targetting Mule Bank Accounts Officially Goes Into Effect in Thailand
The new law to battle the use of mule bank accounts by scammers and call-center gangs has officially gone into effect in Thailand.
From now on, individuals involved in facilitating the acquisition of bank accounts, electronic cards, e-wallets, or SIM cards for criminals will be subjected to 3-year imprisonment and a fine of up to 300,000 baht or both, the new law stipulates.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational
