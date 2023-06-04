Two People Die, 49 Injured After Tour Bus Overturns in Kanchanaburi
Two people have been pronounced dead at the scene while two people have sustained severe injuries and 47 sustained various other injuries after a tour bus overturned in the Si Sawat district.
Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 12:20 P.M. on Saturday (June 3rd). They arrived at the scene to find the overturned bus down the Tab Tao Hill in the Ta Kradan sub-district.
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
