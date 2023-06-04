Two People Die, 49 Injured After Tour Bus Overturns in Kanchanaburi

TN June 4, 2023 0
Yellow buses at the Kanchanaburi bus station

Yellow buses at the Kanchanaburi bus station. Photo: calflier001.




Two people have been pronounced dead at the scene while two people have sustained severe injuries and 47 sustained various other injuries after a tour bus overturned in the Si Sawat district.

Illegal migrants caught on western border in Kanchanaburi

Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 12:20 P.M. on Saturday (June 3rd). They arrived at the scene to find the overturned bus down the Tab Tao Hill in the Ta Kradan sub-district.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thai ambulance

3 Myanmar migrants and Thai driver killed in a car accident in Ayutthaya

TN June 1, 2023 0
Dental tools used by dentist

Sing Buri man bleeds to death after 12 teeth removed

TN May 28, 2023 0
Crocodile-sculpture in Phichit

PM Prayut Visits Storm Victims in Phichit

TN May 25, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

In Vesak day or Buddhist days, there is a ceremony called in Thai "Wien Tien" which Buddhist will hold their candle lights and walk around the temple or other Buddhist places 3 rounds praying and make a wish.

Move Foward floats lifting booze ban on Buddhist holidays

TN June 4, 2023 0
Rainbow from a rice field in Phrae Province

El Niño could reduce Thailand’s rice output by up to 6 percent this year

TN June 4, 2023 0
Yellow buses at the Kanchanaburi bus station

Two People Die, 49 Injured After Tour Bus Overturns in Kanchanaburi

TN June 4, 2023 0
Train station in India

Nearly 300 killed and 900 injured in multiple train accident in India

TN June 4, 2023 0
HM Queen Suthida attending royal ploughing ceremony in Sanam Luang, Bangkok

Happy Birthday to Her Royal Majesty the Queen of Thailand

TN June 3, 2023 0