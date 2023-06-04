Two People Die, 49 Injured After Tour Bus Overturns in Kanchanaburi









Two people have been pronounced dead at the scene while two people have sustained severe injuries and 47 sustained various other injuries after a tour bus overturned in the Si Sawat district.

Illegal migrants caught on western border in Kanchanaburi

Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 12:20 P.M. on Saturday (June 3rd). They arrived at the scene to find the overturned bus down the Tab Tao Hill in the Ta Kradan sub-district.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





