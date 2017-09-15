Friday, September 15, 2017
Military finally dumps B350m airship

Thai military airship
The army has finally decommissioned its controversial 350-million-baht airship after eight years’ service during which time the blimp crashed once while it was mostly grounded the rest of the time as it was plagued by various defects.

Officials involved in the procurement plan and its operations, including Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, were tight-lipped when asked by the media Thursday whether the airship was really worth the money spent and the additional amounts spent on maintenance.

