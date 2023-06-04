Nearly 300 killed and 900 injured in multiple train accident in India

TN June 4, 2023 0

Train tragedy in India has left nearly 300 dead and hundreds injured. More than 12 million people travel on 14,000 trains a day throughout India.

Train station in India

Train station in India. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Two passenger trains derailed this Friday in India causing the death of almost 300 people and hundreds of injured. The accident occurred in the state of Odisha, 220 kilometers southwest of the city of Calcutta, where rescue teams are working against the clock to try to locate and rescue the hundreds of travelers trapped in the wreckage of the trains.

Police find stolen railway pins and steel plates at scrap dealer in Phetchaburi following train derailment

Authorities estimate that nearly 900 people have been injured in the accident. An investigation has been launched to clarify the circumstances of the brutal crash. A total of 115 ambulances, 50 buses, 45 mobile U-boats and 1,200 rescue workers have been on the scene since the first minute.

The chain train collision occurred after the Coromandel express, the main railroad involved in the disaster, unexpectedly left the main track minutes before the tragedy, according to initial control center data analyzed by transport officials.

According to the images captured by the Jaragpur center, the express eventually took a circular line until it ended up colliding at 127 kilometers per hour with a freight train just past Bahnagar Bazaar station at around 18:55 local time. As a result of the impact, the express ended up split on the main track and it was there that the second collision occurred, involving a third train, the Yashwantnagar express.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has demanded Friday the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has already announced that she has opened an investigation to determine the causes of the accident and has also offered condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

The Indian authorities have announced a series of compensations of up to 200,000 rupees (about 84,000 baht) for the relatives of the victims, and up to 50,000 rupees (more than 21,000 baht) for the injured, reports NDTV television channel.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

New Regent St Christchurch in New Zealand.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes waters off southern New Zealand

TN May 31, 2023 0
A glass of Baijiu.

Chinese influencer dies after showing on live broadcast how he drank several bottles of Baijiu liquor

TN May 28, 2023 0
Devastation after Cyclone Pam.

Cyclone Mocha causes devastation as makes landfall in Bangladesh and Myanmar

TN May 14, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

In Vesak day or Buddhist days, there is a ceremony called in Thai "Wien Tien" which Buddhist will hold their candle lights and walk around the temple or other Buddhist places 3 rounds praying and make a wish.

Move Foward floats lifting booze ban on Buddhist holidays

TN June 4, 2023 0
Rainbow from a rice field in Phrae Province

El Niño could reduce Thailand’s rice output by up to 6 percent this year

TN June 4, 2023 0
Yellow buses at the Kanchanaburi bus station

Two People Die, 49 Injured After Tour Bus Overturns in Kanchanaburi

TN June 4, 2023 0
Train station in India

Nearly 300 killed and 900 injured in multiple train accident in India

TN June 4, 2023 0
HM Queen Suthida attending royal ploughing ceremony in Sanam Luang, Bangkok

Happy Birthday to Her Royal Majesty the Queen of Thailand

TN June 3, 2023 0