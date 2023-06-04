Nearly 300 killed and 900 injured in multiple train accident in India

Train tragedy in India has left nearly 300 dead and hundreds injured. More than 12 million people travel on 14,000 trains a day throughout India.









Two passenger trains derailed this Friday in India causing the death of almost 300 people and hundreds of injured. The accident occurred in the state of Odisha, 220 kilometers southwest of the city of Calcutta, where rescue teams are working against the clock to try to locate and rescue the hundreds of travelers trapped in the wreckage of the trains.

Authorities estimate that nearly 900 people have been injured in the accident. An investigation has been launched to clarify the circumstances of the brutal crash. A total of 115 ambulances, 50 buses, 45 mobile U-boats and 1,200 rescue workers have been on the scene since the first minute.

The chain train collision occurred after the Coromandel express, the main railroad involved in the disaster, unexpectedly left the main track minutes before the tragedy, according to initial control center data analyzed by transport officials.

BREAKING: Drone footage of damage from India train crash, as death toll nears 300.pic.twitter.com/u8XaWi6CSQ — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 3, 2023

According to the images captured by the Jaragpur center, the express eventually took a circular line until it ended up colliding at 127 kilometers per hour with a freight train just past Bahnagar Bazaar station at around 18:55 local time. As a result of the impact, the express ended up split on the main track and it was there that the second collision occurred, involving a third train, the Yashwantnagar express.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has demanded Friday the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has already announced that she has opened an investigation to determine the causes of the accident and has also offered condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

The Indian authorities have announced a series of compensations of up to 200,000 rupees (about 84,000 baht) for the relatives of the victims, and up to 50,000 rupees (more than 21,000 baht) for the injured, reports NDTV television channel.

-Thailand News (TN)

