Happy Birthday to Her Royal Majesty the Queen of Thailand

TN June 3, 2023 0
HM Queen Suthida attending royal ploughing ceremony in Sanam Luang, Bangkok

HM Queen Suthida attending royal ploughing ceremony in Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Photo: Tris_T7. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Thailand celebrates Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana’s royal birthday on Saturday, June 3rd.

Happy Birthday to HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

Her Majesty was born on June 3rd, 1978, in the Hat Yai district in Songkhla, Southern Thailand. This year has marked her 45th birthday.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Former prime minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra

Thaksin says he will return to Thailand in July, despite potential consequences

TN June 3, 2023 0
Interior of the Royal Thai Government house

Move Forward Party Meets Government Officials for Smooth Transition of Power

TN June 2, 2023 0
Nurse preparing a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Bumrungrad International Hospital

COVID makes comeback in Thailand as booster fatigue leaves door open

TN June 2, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

HM Queen Suthida attending royal ploughing ceremony in Sanam Luang, Bangkok

Happy Birthday to Her Royal Majesty the Queen of Thailand

TN June 3, 2023 0
Former prime minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra

Thaksin says he will return to Thailand in July, despite potential consequences

TN June 3, 2023 0
Bombardier Innovia Monorail 300. Bangkok Yellow Line No.YM11 Under testing from Sri Udom station to Suan Luang Ro 9 station.

Bangkok Yellow Line Monorail to Start Trial Run on Saturday

TN June 3, 2023 0
A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province

Pattaya Police Raid Luxury Karaoke, Drug Test Foreign Patrons, Nothing Illegal Found

TN June 3, 2023 0
Girls at a nightclub in Thailand

Lao woman arested for ‘trafficking 14-year-old’ in Narathiwat bar raid

TN June 3, 2023 0