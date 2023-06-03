Happy Birthday to Her Royal Majesty the Queen of Thailand
Thailand celebrates Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana’s royal birthday on Saturday, June 3rd.
Happy Birthday to HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn
Her Majesty was born on June 3rd, 1978, in the Hat Yai district in Songkhla, Southern Thailand. This year has marked her 45th birthday.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
