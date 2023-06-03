Thaksin says he will return to Thailand in July, despite potential consequences

TN June 3, 2023 0
Former prime minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra

Former prime minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra.




Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is determined to return to Thailand in July, after about 17 years of living in exile, regardless of the risk that he will be forced to serve the 10-year prison term from which he fled.

Ex-PM Thaksin emphasises respect for the monarchy

His birthday is on July 26th.

In a recent interview, recorded in Singapore, Thaksin reiterated his plan to return to Thailand, adding “I have said before and have reconfirmed that. I am waiting for Ung Ing (Paetongtarn, his daughter) to set the date, the timing.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



