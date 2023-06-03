Bangkok Yellow Line Monorail to Start Trial Run on Saturday

TN June 3, 2023 0
Bombardier Innovia Monorail 300. Bangkok Yellow Line No.YM11 Under testing from Sri Udom station to Suan Luang Ro 9 station.

Bombardier Innovia Monorail 300. Bangkok Yellow Line No.YM11 Under testing from Sri Udom station to Suan Luang Ro 9 station. Photo: Oum13928.




BANGKOK, June 2 (TNA) – The Lat Phrao – Samrong Yellow Line monorial will start the one-month trial run, offering free rides for commuters from Saturday.

Yellow, Pink lines to open for limited trial next year

The Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM), the concessionaire of the project led media members to observe its preparation for the first trial run at 9 am on Saturday.

It will be operational from Samrong station to Hua Mark station, 13 stations before it will expand service to cover all 23 stations for the total distance of 30.40 kilometres in the second week.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



