Pattaya Police Raid Luxury Karaoke, Drug Test Foreign Patrons, Nothing Illegal Found

TN June 3, 2023 0
A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province

A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Pattaya Officers inspected a luxury karaoke on the evening of June 2nd, 2023, to prevent crimes especially those by foreigners.

Pattaya karaoke bar raided, dozens of arrests

About 50 officers led by Chonburi Deputy Commander Colonel Patikorn Sornchai, the Pattaya City Police Chief colonel Tahanapong Poethi, Immigration officers, and tourist police inspected an entertainment venue where there are normally a lot of foreign customers, especially Chinese nationals.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



