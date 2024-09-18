Heavy rain in and around Bangkok forecast until early next week

Bangkok and its peripherals are expected to be lashed by heavy rainfall until next week, due to a monsoon trough and the effects of an intensifying tropical depression, which is heading towards central Vietnam, Somkuan Tonjan, director of weather forecasting at the Meteorological Department.

Northeastern Thailand to suffer the wrath of a new typhoon

He said that the rain today in Bangkok is not a wet microburst, referred to locally as a “rain bomb” (intense rainfall over a short period that is difficult to predict), as feared by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), as he cited the case of the flooding in Phuket which, he said, was caused by extreme rainfall, when the amount of rain falling in a day reaches 150mm.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World