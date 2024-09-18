Police Nab Iranian Duo for Repeated Theft in Bangkok

On September 17th, 2024, Thonglor police arrested two Iranian suspects for stealing cash from a Chinese tourist in Soi Sukhumvit 20, Khlong Toei, Bangkok.
The suspects, Mr. Dinarvand, 29, and Ms. Mirzaniapargoo, 41, were apprehended in front of a condominium in Sathorn district. The two allegedly befriended the Chinese tourist outside a hotel in Soi Sukhumvit 20, engaging in conversation about currency exchange before requesting to see the cash.
