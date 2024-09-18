Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Police Nab Iranian Duo for Repeated Theft in Bangkok

TN

On September 17th, 2024, Thonglor police arrested two Iranian suspects for stealing cash from a Chinese tourist in Soi Sukhumvit 20, Khlong Toei, Bangkok.

Iranian Man Arrested in Pattaya for an 8 Year Overstay

The suspects, Mr. Dinarvand, 29, and Ms. Mirzaniapargoo, 41, were apprehended in front of a condominium in Sathorn district. The two allegedly befriended the Chinese tourist outside a hotel in Soi Sukhumvit 20, engaging in conversation about currency exchange before requesting to see the cash.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours