Thailand Hosts Gumball 3000 Charity Supercar Rally

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Gumball 3000 Rally, a global charity event featuring over 120 luxury supercars, made its way to Bangkok’s Central World Plaza on Tuesday.

Led by Maximillion Cooper, the British founder of Gumball 3000, the rally showcased rare and high-end vehicles such as the Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, Ferrari 812 GTS, and Ferrari F8 Spider. The caravan entered Thailand via the Ban Khlong Luek border crossing in the Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province.

