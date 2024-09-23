Thai government reports flooding continues to affect six provinces

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported today (Sep 23) that flooding continues to affect six provinces, impacting over 18,000 households. The provinces of Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phitsanulok, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, and Ayutthaya remain inundated, with 27 districts and 130 sub-districts experiencing disruptions.

According to the DDPM, water levels in the Mekong River have generally decreased across northern and northeastern Thailand, with the exception of Ubon Ratchathani, where the river has risen by 47 centimeters. Despite this rise, the water remains below critical levels. In Khong Chiam district, Ubon Ratchathani, the river is 55 centimeters below the bank, while Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan are one meter and 1.41 meters below their respective banks.

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rain in northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southern Thailand. Although the southwestern monsoon is weakening, residents are being advised to remain alert, especially in areas prone to flash floods and forest run-off.

Meanwhile, the Office of the National Water Resources has identified 22 provinces, including Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and Trat, that remain at risk of further flooding, prompting local authorities to stay vigilant for potential emergencies.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand / Facebook