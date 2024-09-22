Thai Government Leads Nationwide Flood Relief Efforts

BANGKOK (NNT) – Government officials have been dispatched to flood-affected areas nationwide in response to severe storms and landslides, with several ministers visiting key regions to oversee relief efforts and assist local communities. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra instructed the Flood, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Management Committee and the Disaster Relief Operations Center to lead the disaster response, ensuring swift relief to the northern and northeastern regions.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, alongside other cabinet members, traveled to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai to monitor operations yesterday (Sep 21), focusing on the hardest-hit areas, where flooding and landslides have impacted local infrastructure and agriculture.

In Chiang Rai’s Tham Pha Chom village, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Narumon Pinyosinwat worked with officials from the Royal Irrigation Department to reinforce flood defenses using a water barrier system and large sandbags. Meanwhile, Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai has mobilized the Royal Thai Armed Forces to deploy personnel and equipment to the flood zones, with a focus on preparing for further storms expected in the northern and northeastern regions.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

