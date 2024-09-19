Thailand revamps flood early warning system as more rain expected over the weekend

The government has decided to revamp the flood early warning system, after complaints were received during the recent flooding that people had not been warned in advance, leaving them unable to move their belongings to high ground or evacuate in time.

Parts of Phuket Again Declared Disaster Zones after Flash Floods

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai called a meeting yesterday with relevant agencies to discuss improvements to the system.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World