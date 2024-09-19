Floods in Phuket

Parts of Phuket Again Declared Disaster Zones after Flash Floods

Phuket has once again been announced as a disaster zone in which people are currently suffering from the effects of flash floods, as announced by relevant officials.

Phuket Navy Rescues 130 Stranded Tourists in Koh Racha Yai

The Phuket Vice Governor Sattha Thongkam told the Phuket Express that the disaster announcement was issued on Wednesday (September 18th). The flash floods on Monday (September 16th) in parts of Phuket, especially Karon, Rawai, and Chalong, was a disaster that caused major damage. Twenty-one villages in three sub-districts in Mueang Phuket district are being listed as disaster zones.

