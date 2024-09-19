Teens Attacked in Pattaya Park, Two Injured

A group of Thai teenagers were attacked by armed youths in a park in Pattaya, leaving two youths injured.

At 12:06 AM on September 18th, 2024, the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received a report of an assault on a group of teenagers at Ban Thung Klom Tan Man Park in the Pattaya area. The rescue team coordinated with Nongprue Police and The Pattaya News team and rushed to the scene.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News