Pattaya city sign at Bali Hai pier at night.

Teens Attacked in Pattaya Park, Two Injured

TN

A group of Thai teenagers were attacked by armed youths in a park in Pattaya, leaving two youths injured.

Teenager shot dead in Lopburi for chatting with suspect’s girlfriend

At 12:06 AM on September 18th, 2024, the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received a report of an assault on a group of teenagers at Ban Thung Klom Tan Man Park in the Pattaya area. The rescue team coordinated with Nongprue Police and The Pattaya News team and rushed to the scene.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours