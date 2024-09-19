Reticulated Python (Broghammerus reticulatus) in Khao Yai.

Elderly Woman Rescued from Deadly Python in Samut Prakan

On the evening of September 17th, 2024, Phra Samut Chedi police received an urgent call about an elderly woman trapped and being constricted by a giant python at a residence in Phra Samut Chedi District, Samut Prakan.

Phra Samut Chedi rescuers arrived at the single-story rental home to find the door locked from the inside. They forced entry to discover 64-year-old Ms. Arom being squeezed by a massive python measuring over 4 meters in length and weighing at least 20 kilograms, according to the police.

