Thai Authorities Seize Illegal Python Skins and Carcasses in Phichit Raid
On November 20th, 2023, Thai Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression (NED) officers launched a search operation on four different locations in Mueang Phichit, and confiscated 12 wild pythons, 5 sheets of dried python skin, and other wild animal carcasses.
Pattaya Rescuers Capture Python After it Ate Kitten
According to the report from NED officers, an anonymous source reported that there was illegal dissecting of pythons to skin them and sell them abroad as accessories. The NED officers then gathered evidence and requested a search warrant from the Thai courts.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News