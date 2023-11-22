Thai Authorities Seize Illegal Python Skins and Carcasses in Phichit Raid

On November 20th, 2023, Thai Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression (NED) officers launched a search operation on four different locations in Mueang Phichit, and confiscated 12 wild pythons, 5 sheets of dried python skin, and other wild animal carcasses.

Pattaya Rescuers Capture Python After it Ate Kitten

According to the report from NED officers, an anonymous source reported that there was illegal dissecting of pythons to skin them and sell them abroad as accessories. The NED officers then gathered evidence and requested a search warrant from the Thai courts.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts