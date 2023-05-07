Pattaya Rescuers Capture Python After it Ate Kitten

Reticulated Python (Broghammerus reticulatus) in Thailand. Photo: Bernard DUPONT / flickr.




A four-meter-long python was caught red-handed after it devoured what could be a stray kitten at a Pattaya apartment. Sawang Boriboon rescuers took nearly half an hour to capture the giant beast.

Five-metre python caught in Wichit, residents worry over missing cats

The apartment caretaker who asked The Pattaya News not to reveal his name reported the shocking discovery of a long python to Sawang Boriboon rescuers at 1 AM today, May 7th.

