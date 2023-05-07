Pattaya Rescuers Capture Python After it Ate Kitten









A four-meter-long python was caught red-handed after it devoured what could be a stray kitten at a Pattaya apartment. Sawang Boriboon rescuers took nearly half an hour to capture the giant beast.

The apartment caretaker who asked The Pattaya News not to reveal his name reported the shocking discovery of a long python to Sawang Boriboon rescuers at 1 AM today, May 7th.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

