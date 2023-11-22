Official killed by exploding LPG tank during fire drill in Uttaradit

A municipal official in Mueang district of Uttaradit province was killed by the force from the explosion of an LPG canister during a fire drill demonstration at a sugar refinery today.

3 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Samut Prakan

The victim, identified as Surachart Phubuppha, was filling the tank with nitrogen, to be used in the demonstration, when it ruptured, killing him at the scene.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts