Official killed by exploding LPG tank during fire drill in Uttaradit
A municipal official in Mueang district of Uttaradit province was killed by the force from the explosion of an LPG canister during a fire drill demonstration at a sugar refinery today.
The victim, identified as Surachart Phubuppha, was filling the tank with nitrogen, to be used in the demonstration, when it ruptured, killing him at the scene.
By Thai PBS World