Thai Government Reaffirms Commitment to Tackling Narcotics

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has reaffirmed that addressing narcotics is one of its top priorities.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasized this during a recent meeting with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) to discuss strategies for confronting Thailand’s drug challenges.

The Prime Minister announced that the administration is expanding drug rehabilitation programs to 25 pilot provinces, aiming to reintegrate former drug users into society. She highlighted successful models in Thawat Buri and Tha Wang Pha as examples to be replicated nationwide.

