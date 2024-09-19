Only ‘poor Thais’ can be street vendors, says Bangkok City Hall

New City Hall rules say that only “poor Thais” will be allowed to be street vendors in Bangkok and they will be barred from employing migrants, among many other requirements.

Bangkok Wants Street Food Vendors to Pay Tax, Set Income Limits

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has signed a notice outlining the new rules and it will take effect when the Royal Gazette publishes it, said Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, a spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

