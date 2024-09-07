Soldiers at Chiang Mai's Thaphae Gate during the 2014 coup

Six drug smugglers killed in clash with soldiers in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – Six suspected drug smugglers were killed in a clash with an army patrol, which later seized about 1.3 million speed pills near the country’s northern border in Mae Ai district late Friday night.

Nakhon Phanom Police Officers on Duty Allegedly Attacked by 30-Member Drug Smuggling Gang

The exchange of gunfire erupted at about 11.15pm on Friday, when soldiers patrolling near the natural border crossing spotted a group of 7-10 men with rucksacks.

