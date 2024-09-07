Six drug smugglers killed in clash with soldiers in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – Six suspected drug smugglers were killed in a clash with an army patrol, which later seized about 1.3 million speed pills near the country’s northern border in Mae Ai district late Friday night.

The exchange of gunfire erupted at about 11.15pm on Friday, when soldiers patrolling near the natural border crossing spotted a group of 7-10 men with rucksacks.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST