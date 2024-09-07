Chinese Temple of Mercy in Koh Phangan.

Illegal Filipino Tour Guide Arrested in Koh Phangan

The Koh Pha Ngan Police told the Phuket Express that this week they arrested Mrs. Kathelyn, 47, Filipino national at a tour company on the Pha Ngan Island. Seized from her were seven of tour package brochures.

She was taken to the Koh Pha Ngan Police Station to face charge of illegally operating tour business as well as being a foreigner doing a protected job (tour guide).

