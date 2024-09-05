Tourists on Haad Rin in Koh Phangan, Thailand.

Illegal Austrian tour guide arrested on Koh Phangan

TN

SURAT THANI – An Austrian man has been arrested for allegedly working as a tour guide on Koh Phangan in this southern province.

Russian, Ukrainian caught illegally renting out vehicles in Koh Phangan

Tourist police said they arrested the man, identified only as Guenter, at an eatery on the island on Wednesday. He was accompanied by two foreign tourists and was driving a Toyota Hilux Revo pickup truck registered in Surat Thani.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours