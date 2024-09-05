Illegal Austrian tour guide arrested on Koh Phangan

SURAT THANI – An Austrian man has been arrested for allegedly working as a tour guide on Koh Phangan in this southern province.
Tourist police said they arrested the man, identified only as Guenter, at an eatery on the island on Wednesday. He was accompanied by two foreign tourists and was driving a Toyota Hilux Revo pickup truck registered in Surat Thani.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST
