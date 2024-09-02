Car Dashboard Speedometer

Russian, Ukrainian caught illegally renting out vehicles in Koh Phangan

TN

SURAT THANI: An elderly Russian and a young Ukrainian man were arrested on Sunday for illegally offering vehcles for rent on Koh Phangan island.

Probe urged into Chinese-operated car rental service in Phuket

Tourist police and local officials arrested the 60-year-old Russian man at an unregistered house, and impounded a Mazda CX-3 car, in Moo 1 village. The 18-year-old Ukrainian was apprehended at a hotel parking lot, and a motorcycle impounded.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours