Russian, Ukrainian caught illegally renting out vehicles in Koh Phangan

SURAT THANI: An elderly Russian and a young Ukrainian man were arrested on Sunday for illegally offering vehcles for rent on Koh Phangan island.

Tourist police and local officials arrested the 60-year-old Russian man at an unregistered house, and impounded a Mazda CX-3 car, in Moo 1 village. The 18-year-old Ukrainian was apprehended at a hotel parking lot, and a motorcycle impounded.

Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

