Village on the Ping River in Tak Province

Bottle rockets used to set up internet connections for scammers in Myanmar

TN

A Thai man was arrested near the border with Myanmar, in the Mae Sot district of Tak province, as he was using bottle rockets in an attempt to set up an illegal internet connection for call centre scammers operating in Myanmar.

Chinese-operated call centre busted in Chiang Mai

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Chongrak Leela. Thai security forces seized several items from him, including a bottle rocket system, several rolls of fibre optic and stranded cable, rope, slings and iron tubes.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours