Bottle rockets used to set up internet connections for scammers in Myanmar

A Thai man was arrested near the border with Myanmar, in the Mae Sot district of Tak province, as he was using bottle rockets in an attempt to set up an illegal internet connection for call centre scammers operating in Myanmar.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Chongrak Leela. Thai security forces seized several items from him, including a bottle rocket system, several rolls of fibre optic and stranded cable, rope, slings and iron tubes.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World