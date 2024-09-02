Floods in Bangkok

Thailand braces for heavy rain, authorities monitor water levels

BANGKOK, Sept 2 (TNA) – Thai authorities are closely monitoring water levels and preparing for potential flooding as heavy rainfall is expected to continue through September and October, officials said on Monday.

The warning comes as the country is experiencing the tail end of the rainy season, typically the wettest period of the year. This year, the La Niña weather pattern is exacerbating the situation, leading to above-normal rainfall in some areas, according to the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR).

