China denies role in Thailand floods, cites normal dam operations

China has denied reports in Thailand suggesting that its major dams and reservoirs on the Mekong river may be contributing to the ongoing flooding in the northern and north-eastern regions of the country.

Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Visits Nan to Aid Flood Victims

A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok said on its Facebook page that China is closely monitoring the recent floods affecting many areas of Thailand.

