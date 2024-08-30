Two more bodies found in Nakhon Ratchasima train tunnel collapse

Nakhon Ratchasima, Aug 30 (TNA) – Rescue teams have recovered two more bodies from a collapsed tunnel in northeastern Thailand, bringing the death toll to three, officials said on Friday.

One of three workers trapped in collapsed train tunnel found dead

The bodies of the two Chinese workers were found early Friday morning trapped in the tunnel of a high-speed rail project, said Ekarat Sriarayanpong, head of the State Railway of Thailand Governor’s Office.

The workers had been missing since a tunnel collapse late on Aug. 24. Rescue teams had been working around the clock to reach the trapped workers.

TNA

