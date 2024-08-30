Unlicensed Doctors Arrested in Major Crackdown on Illegal Beauty Clinics in Rayong and Phuket

At 1:30 PM on August 28th, 2024, Pol. Maj. Gen. Witthaya Sriprasertphap, Commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), along with Provincial Health officials, held a press conference on the crackdown on unlicensed cosmetic surgeons in Rayong and Phuket.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Witthaya reported that coordinated raids were conducted on four locations, including clinics and spas illegally converted into medical facilities—three in Rayong and one in Phuket.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

