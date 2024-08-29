One of three workers trapped in collapsed train tunnel found dead

One of three missing workers, trapped inside a collapsed train tunnel in Nakhon Ratchasima, was found dead at about 11am this morning, but his identity is yet to be confirmed, said Aekkarat Sriarayanpong, chief of the Office of the Governor of State Railways of Thailand (SRT), said today.

Nakhon Ratchasima rescue teams reach first victim of tunnel collapse

He said the rescue team continues to search for the other two missing workers, hoping that they will be found alive and rescued, adding that he expects the rescue operation to be completed today.

He assured that the deceased’s family will be fully compensated by the SRT.

By Thai PBS World