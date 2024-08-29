Former Thai Police Chief Indicted in Red Bull Heir Case

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (TNA) – Former Thai National Police Chief Somyot Poompunmuang and seven others were formally indicted today for allegedly helping Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, the scion of the renowned family behind the Red Bull energy drink empire, evade prosecution in a high-profile 2012 hit-and-run case.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct accepted charges against the group. Prosecutors allege the defendants manipulated evidence, particularly regarding the vehicle’s speed at the time of the accident.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

