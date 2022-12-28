Thai Police Instructed to Find Fugitive Red Bull Heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police have been ordered to find fugitive Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya as soon as possible and bring him to justice for his reckless driving that resulted in the death of a police officer a decade ago.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha issued the order during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, calling on law enforcement to track down Vorayuth Yoovidhya and bring him back to Thailand. In addition, police have been ordered to accelerate its investigation of state officials and other individuals connected with the case.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand

