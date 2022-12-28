December 28, 2022

Thai Police Instructed to Find Fugitive Red Bull Heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya

2 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police have been ordered to find fugitive Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya as soon as possible and bring him to justice for his reckless driving that resulted in the death of a police officer a decade ago.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha issued the order during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, calling on law enforcement to track down Vorayuth Yoovidhya and bring him back to Thailand. In addition, police have been ordered to accelerate its investigation of state officials and other individuals connected with the case.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Fireworks on Patong beach

No bans on New Year celebrations in Thailand

2 hours ago TN
Baggage claim at Suvarnabhumi airport

AOT Expects 2 Million Arrivals Over New Year Holiday Period

2 hours ago TN
Thai police motorbike and a parked tuk tuk in Bangkok

Thai Police Launches Nationwide Campaign for New Year Road Safety

2 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Fireworks on Patong beach

No bans on New Year celebrations in Thailand

2 hours ago TN
Baggage claim at Suvarnabhumi airport

AOT Expects 2 Million Arrivals Over New Year Holiday Period

2 hours ago TN
Thai police motorbike and a parked tuk tuk in Bangkok

Thai Police Launches Nationwide Campaign for New Year Road Safety

2 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Thai Police Instructed to Find Fugitive Red Bull Heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya

2 hours ago TN
A house in Wichit town, Phuket

Travellers advised to leave homes in police care during the New Year holiday

2 hours ago TN