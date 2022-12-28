Travellers advised to leave homes in police care during the New Year holiday









People who travel during the long New Year holiday are advised to leave their homes in police care while they are away, government deputy spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

Ms Rachada said the Royal Thai Police are running a special “leave homes in police care” programme as part of crime suppression operations to ensure the safety of life and property during the holiday period.

