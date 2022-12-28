December 28, 2022

Travellers advised to leave homes in police care during the New Year holiday

2 hours ago TN
A house in Wichit town, Phuket

A house in Wichit town, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин. CC BY 3.0.




People who travel during the long New Year holiday are advised to leave their homes in police care while they are away, government deputy spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

Ms Rachada said the Royal Thai Police are running a special “leave homes in police care” programme as part of crime suppression operations to ensure the safety of life and property during the holiday period.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST

