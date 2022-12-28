Thai Police Launches Nationwide Campaign for New Year Road Safety









BANGKOK, Dec 28 (TNA) – National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas opened a road traffic safety center to campaign for traffic safety during the New Year transitional period from Dec 29 to Jan 4.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said the center at the Royal Thai Police Office would implement road safety measures together with about 50,000 policemen who would be on duty nationwide to promote road safety during the seven-day New Year travel period.

TNA

