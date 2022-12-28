December 28, 2022

Thai Police Launches Nationwide Campaign for New Year Road Safety

2 hours ago TN
Thai police motorbike and a parked tuk tuk in Bangkok

Thai police motorbike and a parked tuk tuk in Bangkok. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Dec 28 (TNA) – National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas opened a road traffic safety center to campaign for traffic safety during the New Year transitional period from Dec 29 to Jan 4.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said the center at the Royal Thai Police Office would implement road safety measures together with about 50,000 policemen who would be on duty nationwide to promote road safety during the seven-day New Year travel period.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Fireworks on Patong beach

No bans on New Year celebrations in Thailand

2 hours ago TN
Baggage claim at Suvarnabhumi airport

AOT Expects 2 Million Arrivals Over New Year Holiday Period

2 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Thai Police Instructed to Find Fugitive Red Bull Heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya

2 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Fireworks on Patong beach

No bans on New Year celebrations in Thailand

2 hours ago TN
Baggage claim at Suvarnabhumi airport

AOT Expects 2 Million Arrivals Over New Year Holiday Period

2 hours ago TN
Thai police motorbike and a parked tuk tuk in Bangkok

Thai Police Launches Nationwide Campaign for New Year Road Safety

2 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Thai Police Instructed to Find Fugitive Red Bull Heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya

2 hours ago TN
A house in Wichit town, Phuket

Travellers advised to leave homes in police care during the New Year holiday

2 hours ago TN