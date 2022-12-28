AOT Expects 2 Million Arrivals Over New Year Holiday Period
BANGKOK (NNT) – Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) expects some 2 million passengers arriving at six major airports in Thailand over the New Year period, noting that travelers should set aside 2-3 hours for their flights.
AOT President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said preparations have been made to accommodate travelers making trips via AOT-operated airports. These include Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fa Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.