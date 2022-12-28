AOT Expects 2 Million Arrivals Over New Year Holiday Period









BANGKOK (NNT) – Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) expects some 2 million passengers arriving at six major airports in Thailand over the New Year period, noting that travelers should set aside 2-3 hours for their flights.

AOT President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said preparations have been made to accommodate travelers making trips via AOT-operated airports. These include Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fa Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand

