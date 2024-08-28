Royal Thai Police, Sa Kaeo Provincial Police, Toyota Hilux Double Cab patrol car.

Nakhon Ratchasima rescue teams reach first victim of tunnel collapse

Rescue teams have reached the dump truck of the first survivor of Saturday night’s tunnel collapse in Pak Chong district in Nakhon Ratchasima, a Myanmar worker. The incident occurred during the construction of a high-speed train tunnel, and three workers were trapped inside.

Signs of life detected in collapsed train tunnel in Nakhon Ratchasima

The rescue operation involved teams working around the clock to locate and safely extract the trapped individuals. Rescue teams are now attempting to rescue the worker. The other two workers are 8 and 14 meters away respectively.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure the safety of any remaining workers and to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

